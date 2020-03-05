Some find it shocking that Sheila Dixon could be mayor of Baltimore again, but her lead in the poll released this week makes sense: She has an established, city-wide base of supporters, and just four years ago she pulled 46,219 votes in narrowly losing the Democratic mayoral primary to the now-disgraced Cathy Pugh (not to mention 51,716 write-in votes in the general election).
Dixon is resilient and persistent, trying to make a comeback a decade after her downfall. Her fans tend to be older Baltimoreans who have known her for a long time. She’s 66 and draws support from many of the same voters who just gave 71-year-old Kweisi Mfume a decisive victory in the special election for the 7th District congressional seat (the “Elijah seat”) that Mfume held in the 1980s and 1990s.
Dixon first won a City Council election in 1987. She became the council president in 1999, the year Martin O’Malley was elected mayor. When O’Malley moved to the governor’s mansion in Annapolis in 2007, Dixon took over at City Hall and handily won election later that year.
A lot of Baltimoreans associate her, first of all, with the theft of $500 worth of gift cards intended for the poor — that cheap, sticky-finger crime that brought her down in 2010.
But many others connect Dixon to a time when city government, shaped into greater efficiency during the O’Malley years, ran relatively smoothly. And here’s something else, and no small thing, that Baltimoreans remember: Starting in Dixon’s first year as mayor, the city turned away from the zero-tolerance policing that had marked O’Malley’s tenure to fewer arrests of higher quality, targeting repeat offenders — what Fred Bealefeld, the police commissioner at the time, called “bad guys with guns.” In 2011, police recorded 197 homicides in the city, the last time the annual count was below 200.
By then, Dixon was out of office, having been convicted of theft and having failed to disclose lavish gifts from a boyfriend whose company received city tax breaks and contracts. Dixon was forced to resign as mayor, but remained eligible for her $83,000-plus annual pension.
Still, a lot of her supporters thought she got a raw deal — uh, no, she didn’t — and deserved the second chance she sought in 2016. So she ran for mayor and almost won. Pugh came out on top in the primary (by fewer than 2,500 votes) because anybody-but-Sheila voters saw her as the strongest alternative. (Pugh’s campaign also got a boost, federal prosecutors say, from her “Healthy Holly” scam.)
Now, considering the Pugh scandal and resignation, you might ask the following: Why would the fed-up citizens of a city rocked and humiliated twice in 10 years by mayoral scandal want to bring back a woman who had resigned in disgrace when there are other candidates without all that baggage?
It’s that strong base, still convinced she was a competent executive. And now, considering the scope of Pugh’s crimes, what Dixon did looks to them like even smaller potatoes.
So this explains, in part, why Dixon appears to have the edge.
But while the Sun-WYPR-University of Baltimore poll shows her with the lead right now, it’s not an overwhelming one. And that’s because the Dixon base, while firm, tops out. Her support in the poll might reflect all the support she has.
I could be wrong about that. Some people might not want to admit to a pollster that they support Dixon. But it’s hard to imagine that a significant number of voters who are genuinely undecided today — about a third of them, according to the poll — will conclude by April 28 that Dixon is the best person to pull Baltimore out of its long tailspin. It’s also hard to imagine that many under-40 voters who moved into the city in the last decade could be convinced to vote for her. So it’s hard to see her support growing from here.
And yet, it might not matter. With so many candidates in the field, Dixon could win the April primary with a mere plurality of, say, 22% of the vote.
Now, the x factor is always voter turnout.
The poll shows that about three out of four of my fellow Baltimoreans think the city is on the wrong track.
You would think, or hope, that makes them eager to vote for someone new — not the present mayor, not a previous mayor. And, if the Democratic presidential race is still undecided by April 28, voter turnout in the primary could be unusually strong.
That would help Dixon’s leading challengers — City Council President Brandon Scott, former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah and former city police spokesman T.J. Smith. The poll shows them within striking distance of Dixon. (Smith just put out a crushingly powerful video — online only for now, he says — that features the mothers of three homicide victims and Smith, whose brother, Dionay, was murdered in the city in 2017.) A ground game that boosts turnout would help former T. Rowe Price executive Mary Miller; the poll shows her gaining fresh support in just the last couple of weeks. The poll’s also-rans right now are state Sen. Mary Washington and incumbent Mayor Jack Young.
Which gets us back to the key issue — the size of the Democratic field. Unless one of the many current candidates pulls a Bloomberg, drops out and endorses a non-Sheila, then the Sheila comeback could finally happen.