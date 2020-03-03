“The tradition of non-interference with the DOJ is very deep and very rich, and Trump, who is a moral cretin, doesn’t understand that. It’s not in his bones,” says Steve Sachs, the former Maryland Attorney General who served as the U.S. Attorney in Baltimore in the late 1960s. “Barr has not adhered as scrupulously to the tradition as his predecessors of both parties did. The separation of the chief executive from interfering in criminal cases is flouted by Trump, and Barr appears to be an accomplice, or at least compliant.”