Invest where you live: Black Baltimoreans who patronize Walbrook Junction Shopping Center get a chance to own a piece of it | COMMENTARY

Richardson says it was Paul Brophy, a veteran urban planner and former president of the Enterprise Foundation, who got him thinking about investing in Baltimore. Walbrook Junction, a few blocks west of Coppin State University, has been getting some redevelopment love in recent years. The shopping center, says Richardson, is stable and in good shape, with two anchor tenants, a supermarket and pharmacy, and other retail tenants who tend to renew their leases. The property produces steady revenue for its owner so, Richardson argues, the risk to investors is low.