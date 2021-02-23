A Baltimore councilman at war with cops | COMMENTARY

Dorsey has a point about the inflated characterization of the bust. But he seemed to be suggesting it was a waste of police resources to be arresting anyone for having marijuana, even in an area where violence accompanies drug sales. And then there’s the fact that having 627 grams of weed is still against the law, something referenced in a Twitter response from one of Dorsey’s 3rd District constituents, Warren Banks: “If you have a problem with it, maybe you should get someone in Annapolis to change the law making Marijuana legal. Instead of bashing cops for enforcing laws that the legislators have yet to change.”