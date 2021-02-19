Build giant water tanks, land on Mars, keep people from freezing — if we go big, we can do it all | COMMENTARY

I’ve been following the big tank’s construction, and that of the one next to it, for three years. The $135 million project — putting millions of gallons of public water in two giant tanks while turning the previously open-air reservoir into a lake for recreation — is a major engineering feat. (I love to use those words.) It reminds us of the power of human ingenuity, of the wisdom of foresight, of the value of common sense, of the need for applied intelligence, of the importance of science and the elegance of engineering. I love that we landed a robotic rover on Mars this week. But I’m equally excited about new giant water tanks in my city.