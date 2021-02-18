As ‘reasonable Republican,’ Larry Hogan talks up bipartisanship. But who wants it? | COMMENTARY

But that’s not a given. Republican officeholders still fear Trump, even without his Twitter account. In many states, Republicans who oppose Trump — specifically, those in the House and Senate who voted to impeach him or convict him — face backlash from their party. A Trump daughter and daughter-in-law could end up running for Senate seats in 2022. The GOP has 27 of the 50 governorships, and in November’s election, Republicans added to their majorities in state legislatures, giving the party further advantage when congressional districts are redrawn in the coming months.