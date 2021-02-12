Maryland fares relatively well through the pandemic, but vaccine rollout needs a bigger brain | COMMENTARY

The most recent numbers from the CDC show our state with the lowest rate of residents to have received one or more doses of a COVID vaccine so far. West Virginia has done the best in the region — in fact, it’s one of the tops in the nation — with 12,629 people per capita getting vaccinated. Maryland, by contrast, had given one or more doses to only 9,318 residents per capita over the same period. That’s not good. It’s embarrassing.