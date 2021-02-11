Maryland court rejects jury nullification, but Republicans ready to acquit Trump embrace it| COMMENTARY

Now, let’s be clear about something: While it’s called a trial, the main event this week in Washington is not a judicial one. Senators take an oath to “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws,” but most of the Republicans have no intention of honoring that oath. They might expect the rest of us to be impartial and deliberative when we serve as jurors in civil and criminal trials, but Trump’s supporters in the Senate are shamelessly biased.