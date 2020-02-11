Sheppard says that, when he had his first show, at the old Playhouse Theater on 25th Street, so much of the art had African American subjects that people assumed the artist was black. He found that some white patrons would not buy works that featured black figures. But Jewish people, he says, who were also victims of discrimination in those days, bought his paintings, and some of those first buyers became patrons and friends, supporting Sheppard’s work for decades to come.