That’s a reference to the medical certification he needed, under the U.S. Department of Transportation, to maintain his commercial driver’s licence. Herman worked as a truck driver, and he was employed for two years with the city’s public works department. But when he went for his physical in 2017, a doctor noticed that he had been prescribed insulin for diabetes. Herman maintains that he was not, and is not, insulin dependent; he says he takes other medication to control his blood sugar. Still, he lost his certification, and he lost his job.