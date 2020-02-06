“I get [text messages] all day long from people asking for help. I was at a funeral [for a homicide victim] and a kid said to me, ‘I almost killed my cousin.’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, “Yeah, I almost killed my cousin. I didn’t know he was my cousin, and we had a problem.’ I said, ‘Why would you take his life?’ And he said, ‘Because I think he’s gonna take my life.’ … He thought it was best to get the guy before the guy got him. That phobia is real.