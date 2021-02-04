Another year starts violently in Baltimore. Roca keeps knocking on doors to try to save lives | COMMENTARY

I know: Shootings and killings are not the only way to assess life in Baltimore. I can tell you about the promising scene on the west side of downtown — a new Lexington Market going up, a high-rise apartment building next to it, affordable housing being built just down the street. I could mention the four new technology companies moving to City Garage and Impact Village in South Baltimore. And I could (and should) praise Marvin Tate, a public works supervisor who came to fetch a pile of recyclables from my house after I called 311 to report a missed pickup.