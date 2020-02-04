The unseasonably mild weather that hit our region over Super Bowl weekend revives a question that tracks with climate change: Could Baltimore ever host the big game? With global warming, it seems like the chances of spring in early February are about the same as winter. And, if winter, so what? It’s football, not lawn bowling. The big challenge is hotel rooms. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says a host region needs 35,000. The Baltimore region has less than half of that. But if Baltimore and Washington collaborated, with the Pro Bowl at FedExField and the Super Bowl at M&T Bank Stadium, there’d be plenty of room. We should be careful what we wish for, however. There would be one big drawback — some call it a curse — in trying to do this while the great Lamar Jackson is with the Ravens: In 54 years, no team has ever made it to a Super Bowl played in its home stadium. So there’s that.