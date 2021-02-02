A pile of reasons why your December mail stacked up at the post office | COMMENTARY

Secondly, the new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, instituted what he claimed were cost-cutting changes that caused delays in deliveries over the summer and raised grave concerns about the Postal Service’s ability to deliver ballots for the November election. As a mega donor to former President Donald Trump, DeJoy appeared to be setting the USPS up for failure, in support of Trump’s claims that voting by mail would be a disaster. But the USPS came through in the fall, and we had record voter participation in the election.