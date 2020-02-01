Gilchrest was a genuine moderate Republican. But the party’s turn to the extreme right finally caught up to him in 2008, when he lost a primary election to Andy Harris. First District representation went from thoughtful moderation to tea party conservatism. Harris remains in office and all-in with Trump. As I previously reported, Harris also has taken supportive interest in Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a so-called “soft dictator” who has diminished democracy and human rights in his country.