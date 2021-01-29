Christmas cards in January and a few other things nobody asked about | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but if my brother Eddie ran the trucking company he manages the way Louis DeJoy runs the U.S. Postal Service, he’d be suddenly unemployed. Eddie’s Christmas card, mailed from Massachusetts in mid-December, arrived at my house in Maryland during the last week of January. While this extension of season’s greetings was nice — kind of a bonus, like discovering a bag of peanut M&M’s under a couch cushion — it’s not what my brother paid for. And if I were a merchant whose gift catalogs showed up late, I’d be looking for a postage refund. One example: A glossy catalog of Christmas goodies from Harry & David arrived exactly one month after the holiday, on Jan. 25. The address section on the back cover says, “Postmaster Deliver Nov. 30 - Dec. 2.” (Nobody asked me, but the absence of a catalog to serve as a reminder to customers probably hurt sales of Harry & David’s Moose Munch.) If you ask me, President Joe Biden should replace DeJoy, and Congress should make the USPS a fully funded federal department again. Postmaster General should be a cabinet position.