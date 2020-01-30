“It was literally a lifesaver,” says Jeff Singer, one-time board member of Project PLASE and former president of Health Care For the Homeless. “We placed one of the first Baltimoreans with AIDS at PLASE during the time when almost everyone was deathly afraid of that mysterious illness. It was Thanksgiving of 1983 and this gentleman was extremely sick. We placed him in a North Avenue motel over the long weekend and Mary Slicher agreed to shelter him afterward. Project PLASE became an emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness and people with AIDS.”