“If Republican senators were to publicly state that the president engaged in wrongdoing, or in presidential misconduct, but that it didn’t warrant removal from office, then at least we’d have some bipartisan agreement that the conduct was wrong,” Van Hollen, a Democrat, said Tuesday. “The most alarming part of this is watching people willfully blind themselves to the facts and go along with this ridiculous theory that, even if he did all those things the House says he did, that it’s all OK.”