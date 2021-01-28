Why Maryland Democrat Heather Mizeur decided to challenge Republican Rep. Andy Harris after Capitol siege | COMMENTARY

While Maryland is a deeply blue state that Biden won by more than a million votes over Trump, Harris’ district, made up of the Eastern Shore, plus portions of Carroll, Harford and Baltimore counties, is deeply red. It was the Democratic-controlled General Assembly that packed the district with Republican voters after the 2010 Census, maximizing Democrats’ chances in the state’s other seven congressional districts. The maps for all Maryland congressional districts are to be redrawn and in place for the 2022 elections.