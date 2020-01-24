The MVLS provides pro bono help to Marylanders who can’t afford an attorney for civil matters. In the last couple of years, it started providing advice on estates and help untangling titles to homes. There turned out to be a big need for both, particularly in Baltimore. The MVLS created a special program called “Homeowner: My Home, My Deed, My Legacy” to help people navigate deed issues, stay in their family homes and keep their major wealth-building asset for future generations.