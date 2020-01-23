Aside from the stack of evidence against the president, there was a strong philosophical argument made about impeachment itself. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House prosecutor, called it a constitutional remedy “as powerful as the evil it was meant to combat.” In our system, Schiff argued, if the Senate refuses to convict and oust Trump in the Ukraine matter, based on the significant evidence gathered by the House, then impeachment becomes nothing. And if impeachment becomes nothing, then we have an untouchable leader, a president (and future presidents) above the law.