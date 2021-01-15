Tethered to Trump, Republicans have no claim to law and order | COMMENTARY

Repass, also 57, is a former postal carrier in Montgomery County. In 2014, he fell and injured his right shoulder, then filed for disability compensation. The Department of Labor granted him $3,227 a month. But Repass apparently found part-time work driving a snowplow in winter, cutting grass in summer, working for a mechanic and a home improvement company, doing some plumbing and installing window blinds. When you’re drawing a disability compensation check from the government, you’re supposed to report any other income you might receive; you’re also supposed to report improvements in your physical condition. Repass did neither, and prosecutors say he cheated the government out of $62,690.44. He pleaded guilty to fraud and is to be sentenced in March.