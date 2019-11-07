Patrick McKenna, an investor in Baltimore tech companies and a co-founder of an OZ fund, told me that investment will likely go to communities where at least some redevelopment is already underway. “This incentive isn’t going to create growth, but it can catalyze the organic growth into a sustainable ecosystem,” McKenna said. “You don’t win at three-year, or five-year [investment]. You need the ecosystem to be sustainable and to get enough critical mass so that what you’re investing in will be successful on its own and attract other [investment].”