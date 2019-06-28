Baltimore County police arrest man, 22, in Tiki Lee's attacks

Baltimore County police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fighting and mayhem that broke out two weeks ago at Tiki Lee’s Dock Bar in Sparrows Point.

Davvaughn William Howard of Benkert Avenue in West Baltimore has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of second-degree assault, according to a statement issued by police on Friday.

In the hour after midnight June 16, police said, they saw several people fighting and others lying injured on the ground during a chaotic scene outside of Tiki Lee’s, a waterfront bar that opened in the 4300 block of Shore Road in May.

“Officers were able to determine that a group started a fight inside Tiki Lee’s,” police said. “Security removed the group from the bar. As the group left, they walked up Shore Road and continued to assault random people. Police were able to identify numerous victims who were assaulted on Shore Road. At least two of the victims sought medical treatment.”

Howard’s arrest was the first police made since the melee.

The investigation is continuing, police said, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Dundalk Precinct at 410-887-7309.