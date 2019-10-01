Less than 15 minutes into a midday ride-along with Michael Seipp, my expectations are confirmed: The man really knows his territory — the abandoned rowhouses, the old theaters and boarded-up storefronts, the schools, the churches, the developers and the properties they own, the guys who sell weed, the kids who run drugs, the people who keep their blocks clean, the traffic problems on West Fayette Street, where to get good Peruvian food (Primo Chicken, 1224 W. Lombard), where to get great shrimp-and-grits (Hey Daddy’s, 1636 McHenry) and the name of the carpenter who built the wood-frame house at 1504 W. Baltimore in 1843.