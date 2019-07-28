People who refuse to see or hear Trump’s racism in attack on Baltimore are beyond reach, but here goes

When I hear people slam Cummings and other Democrats for the conditions in Baltimore, I always answer by asking: OK, but where are the Republicans? You can sit on your duff in ‘burbia and knock Democrats all you like because you have no other choice. The city has not had a Republican mayor since 1967, and the GOP has had little presence in the city for decades. Republican President Ronald Regan shifted funding priorities away from cities. Maryland’s Republican governor, elected the year before the Freddie Gray uprising of 2015, had some big chances to help the city after the day of riots, and didn’t. Trump? Has he even been here?