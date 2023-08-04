Dan Rodricks: The permitting headache sours a guy who was bullish on Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When I first met Sal Choudhary, he was bullish on Baltimore. He saw huge potential in the city. He planned to encourage colleagues made wealthy from careers in technology to invest millions in real estate here. “Bring your money to Baltimore,” he would tell them, “make money for the next 10 years and do something good for my city.”

Two years later, Choudhary has hit the pause button. He won’t tell anyone to invest in Baltimore until the city improves a confusing and frustrating permitting process that, he says, has cost him and his wife, Meenu, thousands of dollars and left their “dream house” in Little Italy unfinished after three years.

In taking on the project — the demolition of a rowhouse and the construction of a new one in its place, in the 900 block of Stiles Street — Sal Choudhary says he found city employees indifferent to his endeavor, eager to fine him for mistakes during construction and unwilling to help him resolve issues in a timely manner.

It’s important to note that Sal Choudhary does not blame the city for all his problems. He readily admits to making errors that caused delays: Failing to specify the use of new brick (as opposed to old brick) on the facade, allowing some debris to fall onto a neighbor’s property.

But the city’s process of authorizing construction, Choudhary says, is the real devil in the works: Bureaucratic delays in the reissue of permits to correct flaws have cost him the most time and money. When there is a pause in work, contractors quickly move to other jobs. Choudhary says he’s been through at least three general contractors during a project that started in 2020 and is still far from finished. When he contacted officials in the Department of Housing and Community Development to try and break through the delays, Choudhary says, he got nowhere.

In response to my questions about 919 Stiles, Tammy Hawley, communications chief for DHCD, said this: “Significant delays have been caused due to missing or incomplete records being uploaded and contractors removing themselves from his project. Our records show that since Mr. Choudhary took over ownership of 919 Stiles Street, DHCD has had at least nine separate complaints related to work without a permit or work outside the scope of a permit.”

Choudhary says he quickly remedied his mistakes only to wait months for approval to continue work. “They don’t want to work with you, they basically make you feel as if you are a culprit,” Choudhary says. “Once they give you a citation, they take you through the whole process as if it’s a new building being built. And they take five to six months.”

Here’s the craziest part: At one point, a mistake in a postal address caused the Choudharys to temporarily lose title to their property and forced them to buy it back from a new owner.

Here’s what happened: When they started their Baltimore project, the Choudharys lived in Columbia. They bought the Stiles Street rowhouse on Valentine’s Day, 2019. Their plan was to tear it down, build a new one and move there within a year or so.

After work started, the city fined Choudhary for using new brick instead of salvaged brick in the reconstruction of the facade, as had been stated in his original permit. The city mailed a notice of the fine to a nonexistent address in Howard County. As a result, Choudhary says, he never received it, the fine went unpaid and 919 Stiles Street ended up listed in Baltimore’s annual tax sale. An attorney bought the property but, apparently suspicious that something had gone awry, contacted Sal Choudhary.

As you can imagine, he was shocked to learn that someone else suddenly held title to his unfinished house in Little Italy.

Another headache followed as Choudhary tried to explain that an incorrect mailing address — believed to be the mistake of a title company, not Choudhary — had caused the sale.

“The attorney was willing to remove his fees provided the city sent a note that a mistake happened,” Choudhary says, “but [the city] refused to do so, and I had to pay close to $3,500 to get my house back from the tax sale.”

After looking into this, Hawley said Choudhary “could not provide proper documentation that his mailing address should have been updated and … it was determined that the citation had been properly issued.”

Choudhary estimates that the tax sale, deposits on contracts with three builders, fines, permits and reissued permits, engineering and architectural fees, along with interest on loans, have cost him and his wife $170,000.

Meanwhile, work stopped for another five months while the city reviewed the proposed height of the rowhouse. That review, Choudhary says, is finally finished and a new permit has been issued — with another $1,000 charge.

Hawley notes that DHCD processes some 40,000 permits per year and routinely makes referrals to seven other agencies involved in the process.

“We take the issue of timely processing seriously and work with all customers in need of support,” Hawley said. “We are also presently transitioning to a new permitting system as the current electronic system is not in step with present-day technological advances. We expect the new system to yield a more user-friendly environment.”

Sounds good, and I hope it happens. But it will take some hard convincing to get Sal Choudhary aboard the invest-in-Baltimore train again.