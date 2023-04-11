Dan Rodricks: Props to Dems for fighting the good fight, but we are surrounded by guns | COMMENTARY

The Maryland State Police received 118,349 applications to purchase a firearm in 2022, along with 85,266 new applications for wear-and-carry permits, up from 12,189 in 2021. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

You are probably not looking for more sobering facts about guns, but here are a few: In 2022, the Maryland State Police received 118,349 new applications for the purchase of handguns. With that came 85,266 applications for permits to wear and carry those guns, up from 12,189 such applications in 2021. Another 8,891 applications came in for the renewal of permits to carry.

Wait, there’s more.

Advertisement

So far this year, the licensing division of the State Police has received another 41,125 applications for gun purchases along with another 27,291 wear-and-carry applications, and it’s just April.

The rush for carry permits is because of the Supreme Court’s ruling in a New York case last year that no lawful handgun owner should need to demonstrate to the state a “proper cause” to carry a handgun outside the home. So that means more people with permission to walk around with handguns, thus increasing the potential for even more injury and death.

Advertisement

Is that alarmist?

No. Merely logical: The more guns in circulation, the greater the chance for more shootings.

It doesn’t matter that the particular handguns are legal. Doesn’t matter that their owners are “good guys” who went to the trouble and expense of getting permits. Fact is, those who legally own a handgun no longer need to show the Maryland State Police that they have “good and substantial reason” to carry one. Under legislation that passed this year, unless an applicant is on probation for certain crimes, is subject to a protective order, has a history of violence or a mental disorder, the State Police will have to issue a permit to carry.

The result is more concealed firearms in our midst, and only in the selfish, twisted, paranoid American gun culture does that translate into a safer society.

Another sobering fact worth repeating: The National Safety Council says that Americans now are more likely to die by gunfire (intentional or not) than by motor vehicle accident. Suicide ranks right after gunfire as a leading cause of death, and a Harvard study showed that guns are used in more than half of all suicides.

According to the NSC, only five things were more likely than a gun to cause an American death in 2021 — heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, chronic lower respiratory disease and an opioid overdose.

More specifically, in 2020, firearm-related injuries became the leading cause of death among American children. A report last year in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the 2019-2020 increase in gun deaths among kids was 29.5% — more than twice as high as the increase in the general population.

Given the threats posed by the sheer density of guns, we should applaud Democrats in the Maryland General Assembly for putting some further restrictions on who can legally own a gun and where a gun can be carried.

Advertisement

On guns, I’m a pessimist, but no way I’m knocking those in the fight to make us safer.

The new law prohibits the wearing or carrying of a firearm in “an area for children or vulnerable individuals” or “a government or public infrastructure area.” The intent is to keep guns out of schools, health care facilities, shelters, bars, restaurants that serve beer and booze, sports events, theaters, museums, carnivals, fairs and racetracks.

Who objected to those restrictions? Republicans, of course.

Monday morning, the Maryland Republican Party issued an alarm. “The 2d Amendment is in danger!” an email from the state GOP screeched, with the bogus warning that, if “radical” Democrats have their way, “you will be stripped of your constitutional right to carry a firearm for self-defense.”

The letter warned that the new restrictions render “every private piece of land a gun-free zone by default, and essentially makes all carry permits useless.”

Of course, they always react hysterically — even after they’ve won most of the battles.

Advertisement

Despite the phony Republican outrage, we are still surrounded by guns, legal and illegal, some 400 million in the U.S.

And we still have a gun lobby that fights in courts and legislatures to keep every possible gun as available as possible to every possible person.

You can bet they’ll argue that the new laws just passed in Annapolis are unconstitutional.

Remember Maryland’s 2013 ban on assault-style rifles, the type commonly used in mass killings? The ban is still being challenged in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, with a ruling to come.

A hearing before the court in December suggested that the same Supreme Court decision that struck down the “proper cause” requirement for handgun carry permits in New York could have a significant bearing on Maryland’s ban on military-style rifles.

The pro-gun side argues that the government has no business keeping citizens from owning a popular weapon. Assault-style rifles might be used in mass killings, but hey, they’ve become so “common” that their ownership ought to be protected under the Constitution.

Advertisement

Imagine a court agreeing with that argument. These days, it’s not hard. That’s another sobering comment you probably didn’t need, but there it is.