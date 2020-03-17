Coronavirus watch: Hopkins-trained nurse in hard-hit Italy has warning for Americans: ‘Stay home’ | COMMENTARY

It’s super contagious. It’s a new virus and we have no immunity to it. Ten to 15% of patients will need to be hospitalized and there are not enough beds in the ICU to handle this volume all at once. The hospitals become completely overwhelmed and stressed. A normal flu affects many but in a span of four to five months. This virus is transmitting like wildfire in just a matter of weeks. This is extremely important to understand because it creates an extreme overload in hospitals and its human resources. I repeat: There are not enough beds in the ICUs to handle this type of flow all at once! We were put on lockdown because we need to slow down the transmission to help the hospitals who are in desperate need. It’s a medical catastrophe. Italian doctors and nurses are literally begging the citizens to stay at home. There is no other way to help the overload in the hospitals. In the north of Italy, Italian doctors are being forced to make extraordinary decisions on who to treat and who not to treat. Those who are too old or too sick to have a high likelihood of recovery could be left to die. The situation in Lombardy seems like a horror story. The hospitals are being slammed with a tsunami of positive and very critical patients. I’ve never seen anything like this in 15 years of nursing. I remember studying about epidemics and pandemics in nursing school, but I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I’d see one in my career. We still haven’t hit the peak yet. The situation is horrific.