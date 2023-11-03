Dan Rodricks: Data divers raise questions about Baltimore’s falling population | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

East Baltimore: A rowhouse neighborhood along Collington Avenue with the old American Brewery, now home to the Humanim nonprofit, beyond. (Baltimore Sun staff)

In 2019, a data diver named Peter Duvall offered to school me on Baltimore’s population trends. The number of city inhabitants had dropped after holding steady for a few years, but something about the annual census figures didn’t make sense. For one thing, new apartments were going on the market at a rate of 2,000 annually. How could Baltimore’s population be falling again?

Duvall, who at the time was the community revitalization coordinator for Strong City Baltimore, pointed to a major factor: Reported household size had been dropping rapidly, according to the census.

It seemed to make sense. Some people were moving out of the city, taking children with them. Some couples opted not to have kids. Some empty nesters had moved into the city. As a result, the city got smaller.

But Duvall predicted that the decline in average household size would soon bottom out.

Since then, he has continued to take deep dives into data on population, household size, housing starts and the city’s vacant houses.

At the suggestion of Charlie Duff, president of the nonprofit Jubilee Baltimore, I met with Duvall again last week. Duff promised “an interesting look at some really weird numbers.”

I’ll say. Duvall and Duff hit me with some surprising stats — mostly positive, I’m pleased to report — that challenge some of the gloom about Baltimore’s falling population.

The 2020 census put Baltimore’s head count at 585,693 and, in 2022, even lower at 569,931.

But if you look at housing production in Baltimore, it’s hard to believe the city population could have fallen that much.

According to Duvall’s analysis of data from the Baltimore Metropolitan Council, there have been 11,155 new units built in the city since 2019. That includes single- and multifamily housing, buildings converted to housing and vacant houses made habitable again.

Those numbers are impressive.

In fact, Duvall says city projects large and small have been steadily growing as a percentage of all new housing units in the metropolitan area. Last year, Baltimore accounted for 3,549 out of 8,702 regional housing units issued permits. That’s more than 40% for the area. “And these numbers,” says Duvall, “don’t include the units created by rehabbing vacant houses.”

That’s another thing he found: The number of vacant houses being fixed up are outpacing the number of houses going vacant or being demolished. In his look at city data on vacants from 2019 through the end of October, Duvall noted a net of 900 livable homes. That number flies against the gloomy picture we have of Baltimore’s chronic problem with vacants.

Here’s one more finding from Duvall’s data dive: The number of Baltimore households grew by 17,500 between 2018 and 2022, representing a 7.4% increase.

So you can see why Duvall and Duff, both deeply knowledgeable of city neighborhoods, are skeptical of the population numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. How could we have household growth of the scale just described while losing more than 32,000 residents in just a few years?

Household size has fallen, Duvall says, but he calls the reductions represented in the census “extraordinary and impossible in the real world.”

Housing patterns, he says, simply don’t change as rapidly as the census claims. “Though it is true that many of the new apartment units are small and intended to be occupied by singles and couples,” he says, “that doesn’t change the housing patterns in the rest of the city.”

Duff thinks the housing production has been remarkable but underreported. “It’s not the impression most people have of what’s going on in the city,” he says. “Most people think the city is doing a Titanic. The city is not doing a Titanic.”

It has been documented that, in 2020, Trump administration officials meddled in the national survey and tried to get Census Bureau officials to end the count early. That was also the first year of the pandemic. So it’s hard to believe the decennial census was as thorough as in the past.

In fact, there has been some noise nationally that the Census Bureau badly undercounted populations statewide and locally. In 2020, the bureau claimed Illinois had lost 240,000 people over the previous decade. But, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, the agency delved deeply into its own numbers the following year and concluded that Illinois’ population had actually grown by about 250,000, a huge shift from its December 2020 estimate.

Duff, whose organization has been helping to revitalize city neighborhoods since 1980, believes the census estimates are off, and not only in Baltimore. “Philadelphia added 87,100 households between 2018 and 2020, and yet the Census Bureau estimates a 1.1% drop in population during that time.

“These numbers are weird,” he says. “Look at 2018 to 2022 in Baltimore. They’re saying that the population went down by 5.4%. But they’re saying that the number of households went up by 17,500. And they’re saying that the number of householders and partners — that is, you know, grown-ups living in these houses — went up by 18,500. It doesn’t make sense.”

After crunching these conflicting stats and speculating about them, Duff, who is in his late 60s, went philosophical on me, opting to accentuate the positive: “We’ve been reading bad news from the census for longer than I’ve been alive, and taking it seriously. So here’s some good news. Let’s try to take that seriously, too.”