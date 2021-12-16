Dan Rodricks: ‘Do something!’ a heckler told Baltimore’s mayor. With so many guns, so many violent people, do what? | COMMENTARY

The officer’s car was parked where neighbors often see it — in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue. Apparently, after being shot, Ms. Holley tried to drive the car, turned hard to the left, crossed the street and slammed through a chain-link fence and into a playground. The crash left the fence hanging at a dangerous, chin-clipping angle over the sidewalk, and in the sidewalk was a large hole where a lamppost had been. There was yellow police tape across the opening in the fence. By 7 a.m., truck traffic on Pennington Avenue was fairly steady.