Dan Rodricks: Want fewer repeat violent offenders in Baltimore? Tear down and rebuild the prison system | COMMENTARY

I’ve written extensively over the years about men and women who come out of prison but have trouble landing jobs because of their criminal records. I’ve spoken to hundreds of them. The majority of them seemed earnest about living a straight life, though confused about how to get there and frustrated in the hunt for a job. Ideally, we should do all that’s possible to keep people who leave prison from coming back for three hots and a cot. Shutting them down as they try to go straight — rejecting them for employment without even giving them a chance — works against society’s best interests. It makes no sense.