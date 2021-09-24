Dan Rodricks: Marylanders took the pandemic seriously. Countless lives have been saved. | COMMENTARY

Regional vaccination update: Among the five states that make up Pamadelginia — Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia — the oddly shaped one in the middle continues to lead the way. About 63% of eligible Maryland residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus (83% of us have at least one shot), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The closest in the fully-vaccinated category is Virginia (59%) and last, by far, is West Virginia (40%).