This is not the country we were promised | COMMENTARY

Certainly, many were still being left behind. But, while the oppressor state clung to life, men and women rose above the old prejudices of their parents to the realm of better angels. They gave blood, sweat and tears to achieve equality under the law for those who had been denied the promise. It was a hard and beautiful struggle, but a country that had been torn apart by the bitter fight over racial discrimination and the war in Vietnam would arrive on the other side of those conflicts better for them. It wasn’t naive to believe that. It was American to believe that.