In fact, the Safe Streets interrupters employed by the city in Cherry Hill have met that challenge many times. They have mediated more than 2,000 conflicts and can take some credit for a year without a fatal shooting. Baltimore had 348 homicides in 2019, but the Safe Streets post in Cherry Hill had none. The ex-offenders who work in the program are peacemakers. Their message carries the power of a peer who wants the best for others: “Stop Shooting. Start Living.”