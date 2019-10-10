Oh yeah, I almost forgot to mention that part. Back when Royster was baking cakes and cookies on school nights, he was also working part-time. “Craig Curbean, at Taste This, I learned a lot from him about how to run a kitchen,” Royster says. He picked up some soul food influences from his mother, he says, and his dad provided the Caribbean touches. I found his dad, Dennis Royster Sr., spooning banana pudding into containers at Hey Daddy’s. I bought one on my way out, sampled it at the next traffic light, and the next, and the next, and pretty much all the way up Fulton Avenue.