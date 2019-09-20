Jack, Zach and the locavore’s dilemma: Making a living with good intentions, great ingredients but only 12 seats

Whenever a restaurant closes here, some people immediately attribute the decision to a decline in downtown customer traffic caused by the city’s insane rate of violent crime since the Freddie Gray spring of 2015. Or they point to municipal dysfunction and corruption or, of course, the fear and loathing of squeegee kids among suburban visitors. But restaurants are always opening and closing, and their owners are rarely forthcoming about the reasons they shutter or sell a place. When you dig a bit, you find factors that challenge public assumptions: The owner might have grown old and sick, or burned out from the long hours; the owner and investors might have had a fatal disagreement; there might be a dispute over a lease.