Andy Harris claims offshore wind turbines are a national security risk. The Pentagon has much bigger concerns.

The notion that spinning white blades 14, 15 or even 17 miles offshore would sour vacationers and ruin Ocean City property values is absurd. The irony is that wind and other sources of renewable energy are key to slowing the effects of the climate crisis, and one of those effects is sea-level rise, something that, unaddressed, poses a real threat to beach-front property in Ocean City. In fact, it’s more than a threat. A study of property development in Maryland tidal areas estimated that Ocean City and West Ocean City had lost about $50 million in unrealized growth because of sea-level rise from 2005 to 2017. (The study came from Columbia University and the First Street Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to assessing flood risk.)