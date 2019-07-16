Loyal constituents pushing John Sarbanes to support impeachment inquiry; here’s where he and Maryland’s other congressmen stand

“I get up every morning with the same knot in my stomach, the same blood boiling over the latest thing that the president has done,” Sarbanes said in a recording of the meeting made by an Indivisible Towson member and verified by the congressman’s office. “He finds new ways every day to offend our democracy, our principles, our values, and what we stand for as a country. … I want this guy gone. I don’t think impeachment is the best way to advance that goal.”