Dan Rodricks: Snow, a shower curtain and the pursuit of happiness | COMMENTARY

One night in 1976, I was standing under a street lamp in Little Italy, waiting for the start of an event at St. Leo’s Church, when the Mannettas’ son, Elia, invited me into his home. He worked for the city and lived just a couple of doors from his parents’ rowhouse. Over the next year or so, I was pretty much adopted by the Mannettas. Mrs. Mannetta called me, “Numero Due.” Having emigrated from Italy after World War II, leaving their families and moving to a new world and new culture, the Mannettas saw themselves in others who landed in Baltimore. They were generous, welcoming and kind.