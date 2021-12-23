Dan Rodricks: Two-year pandemic, two-point conversions, nine marriages and 10 other things nobody asked about | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, and I know it’s just a TV commercial, but I have grave doubts about what the mom in the Best Buy spot says when her son arrives at the front door, just in the St. Nick of time, with her Christmas present: “You shouldn’t have.” He shouldn’t have? Of course he should have. He’s your son! … One other thing: Based on the shape of the package and its source, I think that guy got his mom a toaster. That is not OK.