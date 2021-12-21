Dan Rodricks: Neglecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19 renders us all vulnerable | COMMENTARY

Karaba: Right. They are less able to control coronavirus infection. The virus can replicate longer and more prolifically, persisting for months and accumulating genetic changes in an increasingly diverse swarm of offspring. An impaired immune response will still pick off many members of the swarm. But some members of the swarm are able to evade antibodies or T cells. They will escape and propagate. Therefore, in people with impaired immune systems, the coronavirus could evolve toward increasingly immune-resistant variants. That might be how omicron emerged. In these diverse swarms, the coronavirus could also undergo recombination.