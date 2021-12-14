Dan Rodricks: This country needs a well-funded campaign to beat its addiction to guns | COMMENTARY

People worry these days that the nation will collapse in civil war, but in terms of gunfire and death, we’re already well into one. Americans have been killing each other at an alarming rate for decades. The whole country has been traumatized by now. Not all of us, of course, and not directly. But even indirectly, there’s a psychological cost. Just thinking about a fellow Baltimorean being shot while helping his children into a minivan creates a palatable level of trauma. Living in a country where mass shootings are commonplace, where the news of shootings is constant — that’s a subliminal trauma no one has measured yet.