Dan Rodricks: In Maryland, parole seems likely for more lifers, but the Lenny Cirincione case is an outlier. | COMMENTARY

A few days ago in Annapolis, lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of legislation to strip the governor of the power to reject the recommendations of the 10-member Maryland Parole Commission with regard to lifers. Hogan shouldn’t take it personally. The change in the law is not about him; it’s about all governors. In fact, it was the intransigence of Hogan’s Democratic predecessors that prompted the General Assembly to act. At least three, two-term Democrats generally refused to approve any lifers for parole.