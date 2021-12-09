Dan Can Cook: 32 things I learned about every day cooking | COMMENTARY

I like to cook, and I cook a lot. My late mother was a good cook of Italian food. The Baltimore woman who considers me her second son is an excellent cook of Italian food. My late father-in-law was an accomplished French chef in New York City. So I’ve had culinary influences. I’ve interviewed chefs and professional foodies. So here, in time for the holiday cooking and baking season, are 32 things I’ve learned dans la cuisine, if you know what I mean: