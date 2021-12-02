Dan Rodricks: The life lessons of Ernie Imhoff — encouraging others, enthusiasm in all things | COMMENTARY

Ernie Imhoff died the other day at age 84. I knew him for 45 years, back to my first day on the job as a reporter for the bygone Evening Sun. He was one of my editors for 20 years, until the company that owned the Sunpapers decided that Maryland no longer needed an afternoon paper. All through those years, and many thereafter, Ernie was a cheerleader for reporters and columnists who produced solid news stories and wrote with flair. But, more than that, he was a father figure to many, brotherly to some, and to all a mensch. He had a sixth sense for the pain in others. He was a good listener and would have made a wonderful therapist. He pulled a lot of people out of emotional free falls and drunken collapse, comforted many of us at times of trouble and grief.