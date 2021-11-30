Dan Rodricks: Some thug driver took a small bat to a squeegee kid in downtown Baltimore | COMMENTARY

“The kid is backing away when the guy comes down at him,” Mead says. “The kid puts his squeegee up to block the blow, and that shatters the squeegee. The guy takes two more steps at the kid, hits him right in the face. And the kid goes down right in front of my car. That’s when I got out, and my wife grabbed my arm and said, ‘Don’t do anything.’ She was afraid this guy was going to come at me if I said something.”