Dan Rodricks: Harborplace history, holiday shopping, homemade dogfood and other things nobody asked for | STAFF COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but people who claim that the late James Rouse faced virtually no opposition when he set out to build Harborplace 40-plus years ago are just plain wrong. I’ve seen this claim made in defense of Baltimore-based developer David Bramble and his plan to remake Harborplace with four large buildings, including apartment towers. “Bet y’all didn’t ask or question Jim Rouse and his vision,” a woman wrote on Facebook. In fact, thousands of Baltimoreans opposed the Rouse plan to build a waterfront mall on what had been Sam Smith Park. The matter was put to voters in November 1978, and the Harborplace referendum passed by a margin of 16,317 votes out of 101,773 cast. The measure permitted the use of 3.2 acres for Rouse’s project as long as 26 acres remained public parkland. I hope this information has been helpful.

Nobody asked me, but, if you want to make holiday gift-giving more interesting this year, while taking one small step for humanity, try shopping in antiques, consignment or thrift stores like Goodwill, Savers and Salvation Army. Every county has secondhand shops. You might find just the right items, gems worthy of recycling, for the people on your list. And you’ll feel less like an unhappy participant in the orgy of mass consumption that marks the holidays. Plus, a trip to Second Chance, on the south side of Baltimore, is a twofer: The place is as much an Americana museum as a secondhand furnishings warehouse.

Nobody asked me, but, having just seen cars doing 90 mph or better on the part of the Beltway where six construction workers were killed last March, I salute — we should all salute — Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and the Governor’s Work Zone Safety Group. Their recommendations to toughen speed enforcement where men and women risk their lives to repair Maryland roads deserve full support. But I vote for more speed cameras, and not just near work zones and schools, but on busy stretches of highways where reckless drivers hit breathtaking speeds, with no concern about getting caught.

One more thing: It should be noted that, while Maryland has a problem with motor vehicle crashes in work zones — 3.5 per day, on average, according to the governor’s work group — ours is far from the worst state in that category. A report published last year by 24/7 Wall St., the financial news website known for analyses of demographic data, ranked each state based on a unique calculation: the rate of work zone deaths per million licensed drivers. Over the five years from 2016 through 2020, Maryland ranked 40th, with 44 work zone fatalities. Coming in at No. 1, with 826 deaths, was Texas (of course!), a state that banned speed cameras, and not just in work zones, but everywhere.

Nobody asked me about Henry Kissinger, the Nixon-era secretary of state and national security adviser who died at 100 on Wednesday, but I’ll just cite one number as his epitaph: After helping to frustrate peace talks to end the Vietnam War in 1968, a turn that helped Richard Nixon win the presidency while promising “peace with honor,” the war continued for seven more years and 21,257 more Americans were killed in a war that Kissinger had long believed unwinnable.

Nobody asked me, but I have to say it once more: The refusal of the city of Baltimore to return to the pre-pandemic practice of closing Loch Raven Drive to traffic, along the city-owned reservoir, for the benefit of weekend strollers, runners and bicyclists makes no sense. If it was OK to do this for 42 years before the pandemic, it should be OK now. Mayor Brandon Scott’s presence at the joyous opening of the new Phoenix Road Bridge in Baltimore County, a reminder of the city’s ownership of the nearby reservoir, prompts this final plea for sanity. More than 3,700 people have signed an online petition asking the city to close Loch Raven Drive to traffic for a few hours each Saturday and Sunday. If that’s such a hassle for the city, why not close the gates one weekend a month and ease back into the old routine?

Nobody asked me, but canned dog food of the healthy variety is stupid expensive, so I now make my own. It’s not hard. It doesn’t take long. To a pot of boiling water I add some carrots, some chunks of peeled sweet potato and a bag of frozen peas, then lower the heat to medium. When the carrots and potatoes have softened, I drop in some leftover chicken — the carcass of a roaster or whatever remains in the fridge. After maybe 15 more minutes, I drain off the broth and keep it for stock. I pick meat off the bones of the chicken and mush up the veggies. I mix all that together with a dash or two of turmeric, then fill four or five small freezer bags with the concoction. We add a portion to her dry food and Annie loves it.

Nobody asked me, but “Scrooged,” starring Bill Murray, is the most underrated Christmas movie. It came out in 1988 and it’s hilarious, with an amazing number of celebrity cameos — I dare you to count them all, starting with Miles Davis — and a cast that includes Alfre Woodard, Karen Allen, Robert Mitchum and Olympian Mary Lou Retton as Tiny Tim.