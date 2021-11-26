Dan Rodricks: Robert Bly, Andrew Reiner and the long path to better men | COMMENTARY

“A lot of middle-aged and older men I interviewed for my book said things along the lines of, ‘Oh, gee, didn’t we already have this conversation in the ‘70s or ‘80s or ‘90s?’” says Reiner. “But boys and men were in a very different perch decades ago than they are now. #MeToo dramatically and rapidly changed the landscape in profound ways, not just for girls and women but for boys and men, too. Girls and young women are lapping boys and young men on every metric of education — from elementary school through graduate school. Young women are more gainfully employed than young men and are doing a better job of landing white-collar jobs out of college.”