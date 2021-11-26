Dan Rodricks: He thought his PPP loan would be forgiven. Instead, he got a bill from his bank. | COMMENTARY

“When I talk with Bank of America, as I have been doing for the last 8 months, they say I have to make an appeal with the SBA,” Kleinschmidt says. “Neither the SBA nor Bank of America are accepting responsibility for the fact that they changed their loan forgiveness guidance after the loans were distributed. … My loan at this point is requiring me to make payments and I have no choice but to move forward to accept Bank of America’s incorrect decision because the SBA and Bank of America actually have no process to appeal the forgiveness decision.”